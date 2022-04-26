Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.37. 36,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,815. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.94. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

