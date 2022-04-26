Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.33% of Fathom worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fathom alerts:

Shares of FTHM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.