Skylands Capital LLC Has $10.09 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. EnerSys makes up approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

