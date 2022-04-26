Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 560,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,857,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

