Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.89. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.