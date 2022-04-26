Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 24,900 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX remained flat at $$27.19 on Tuesday. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.84. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

