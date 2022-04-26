Skylands Capital LLC Sells 7,125 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,324.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 5,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

