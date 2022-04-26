Skylands Capital LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $63,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

