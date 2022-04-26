SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

SLM has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SLM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

