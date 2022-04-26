Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (SLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

