Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $278,435.62 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,435.62 and approximately $24,719.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00068588 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.