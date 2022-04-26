Soda Coin Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $397,766.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

