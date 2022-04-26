Sonendo, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo’s (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 27th. Sonendo had issued 7,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $93,600,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Sonendo’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

SONX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

