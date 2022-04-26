Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

SCCO traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,804. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

