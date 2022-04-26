SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.76

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

