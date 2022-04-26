SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 134,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,040,255 shares.The stock last traded at $62.78 and had previously closed at $62.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.