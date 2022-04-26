SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 128,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. 717,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,255. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

