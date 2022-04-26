SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Down 3.1%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $55.12. Approximately 194,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 95,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,583,000. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF makes up 2.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 2.50% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

