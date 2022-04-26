Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,835 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,380 ($55.82) to GBX 3,835 ($48.88) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($40.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.24) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,417.50.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $35.93 on Friday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

