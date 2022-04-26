Splinterlands Reaches Market Cap of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.13 or 0.07357631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046010 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

