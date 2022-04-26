Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $395,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

