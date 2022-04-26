Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 542.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprague Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Sprague Resources worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.