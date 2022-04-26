Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 612.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 610 ($7.77).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.92) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.77) to GBX 620 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.16) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 610 ($7.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON STAN traded down GBX 13.06 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 484.24 ($6.17). The company had a trading volume of 8,216,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,546. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.52). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 487.12. The stock has a market cap of £14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($81,696.32). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($59,794.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

