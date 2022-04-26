Stealth One Day Volume Reaches $2,761.00 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $831,837.89 and approximately $2,761.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars.

