Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 79,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,267. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05.

