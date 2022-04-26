Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,893 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IEI traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,208. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
