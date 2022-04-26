Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $25,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500,000 shares of company stock worth $197,812,500 and sold 47,172 shares worth $2,551,157. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

