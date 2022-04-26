Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

NYSEARCA FRDM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,427. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28.

