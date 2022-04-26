Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.95.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $23.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.51. 34,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

