Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 2.89% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

