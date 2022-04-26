Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 464,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 165,550 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. 6,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,035. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

