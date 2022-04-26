Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

BATS DIVO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 604,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.