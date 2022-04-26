STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.85 ($50.38).

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded down €0.66 ($0.71) during trading on Monday, reaching €35.31 ($37.97). 1,883,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.87.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.