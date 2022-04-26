StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

GALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

