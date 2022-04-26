StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.93 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
