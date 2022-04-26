StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.93 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 92,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.