StockNews.com Upgrades C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to “Sell”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of AI opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.30. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

