Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.58

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Several analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skorpios Trust purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $346,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,614,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

