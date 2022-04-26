StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 94.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in StoneCo by 101.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 757,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,052 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 7,681,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,861. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

