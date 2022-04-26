Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.66).

KETL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of KETL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 217.50 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 466,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,883. The stock has a market cap of £449.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.76. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 191.20 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other Strix Group news, insider Richard Sells bought 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($25,472.70).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

