SUKU Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (SUKU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $24.83 million and $4.33 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

