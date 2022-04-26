Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,856,996 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 42.8% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,205,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 361,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

