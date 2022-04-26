Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

SGHC opened at $9.44 on Friday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

