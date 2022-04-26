Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 185,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

