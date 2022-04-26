Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

SPB opened at C$11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.74.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

