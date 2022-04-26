SuperLauncher Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $10,616.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.63 or 0.07444723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,183,354 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.