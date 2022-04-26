Swarm Price Reaches $0.0159 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.24 million and $12,113.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

