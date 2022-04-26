Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $441,550.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001679 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.05 or 0.07406592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 612,873,342 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.