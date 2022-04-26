Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

SNDX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. 308,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,036. The stock has a market cap of $920.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

