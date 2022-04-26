Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SNDX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. 308,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,036. The stock has a market cap of $920.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $22.71.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
