Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $290.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.54. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

