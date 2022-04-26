Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of SNV opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $68,282,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

